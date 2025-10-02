Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan expand green energy cooperation

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation in the hydrocarbon and green energy sectors, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Report informs.

"Within Kazakhstan Energy Week, together with the President of SOCAR, we met with Erlan Akkenzhenov, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan. The meeting focused on prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of hydrocarbons and green energy," Shahbazov wrote on X.

It was highlighted that since 2023, a total of 3,383,000 tons of Kazakh oil has been transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. Discussions also covered increasing the transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijani territory, potential joint projects between SOCAR and KazMunayGas, as well as the implementation status of the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor, the minister said.