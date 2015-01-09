Azerbaijan Airlines imposed a ban on electronic cigarettes

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) imposed a ban on electronic cigarettes, hookahs, cigars and electronic cigarette devices on all flights."Report" informs referring to the press service of the company,electronic cigarette devices are not allowed to be transported in checked baggage.

Thus, this type of devices is required to transport in the passenger's handbags.

Also in all cases, the transportation of lithium-metal batteries (UN 3090) as cargo or baggage in Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft is prohibited.

Lithium-metal batteries (once used (non rechargeable) batteries) when shipped within the equipment or with the special equipment (UN 3091) IATA batteries should be prepared for transportation in accordance with the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations.