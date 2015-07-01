Average oil price for June 2015 in world market announced

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June of this year, the average world market price for one ton of aviation fuel amounted to 576.85 USD.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), it was stated in quotations of oil products on FOB MED (İtaly), published in the edition "Platts European Marketscan".

According to the information, for the last month the price of unleaded gasoline made 688.92 dollars per ton, diesel fuel - 561.82 dollars per ton, 1 percent sulfur fuel oil - 331.98 dollars per ton.

According to the publication "Platts Crude Oil Marketwire", in June of this year, the price of crude oil BTC FOB CEYHAN amounted to 62.73 dollars a barrel, crude oil Brent (DTD) - 61,69 dollars a barrel, crude oil Urals (MED) - 62,51 dollars a barrel.