Another well put into operation after overhaul of platform of the accident

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Overhaul at the deepwater offshore platform No.10 in shallow water 'Guneshli' field, where natural disaster occurred in December last year, is yielding results. The other day, well No.160 in the platform was put into operation after major repairs'.

Report informs, the statement released by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) declares.

Production obtained from Fasile (Break) suite of the well by gas lift method, also, the well returned to the operation fund with daily production of 99 tons of oil and 11 500 cubic meters of gas from 2 950-2 909 meters interval.

The maintenance works is being carried out by 28 May Oil and Gas Extraction Department of 'Azneft' Production Union.