Ammayev: Natural gas to have key role in Azerbaijan's energy transition

Natural gas will play a vital role in ensuring Azerbaijan's energy security and supporting its energy transition, Tabriz Ammayev, Deputy Director for Strategy and Sustainability at SOCAR's Azerigaz Production Union, said during the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum 2025 in Baku, Report informs.

He emphasized that the core aim of the energy transition is not merely to find alternative fuels: "The goal is to shift the approach to energy production, distribution, and consumption management. In this context, energy transition should not necessarily put energy security at risk, or energy security should limit energy transition to some extent. About 10–12 years ago, energy security was prioritized over energy transition, with natural gas serving as its main component-both domestically and from an export perspective. However, with technological advancements, rising geopolitical challenges, and climate change, energy security has gradually become part of the broader energy transition discourse. While it's hard to predict the dominant theme of the next decade, we can confidently say that natural gas will remain a key component of this evolving approach."

The official also warned that an imbalanced energy transition could lead to contradictions: "Natural gas is a bridge fuel and one of the most reliable options for a smooth and secure energy transition. Compared to coal and fuel oil, it emits 40–50% less carbon. It primarily consists of methane, which releases carbon and hydrogen during combustion with minimal heat loss. Moreover, as a gaseous fuel, it produces no soot, ash, or solid waste when burned. Whether in households, industry, or power generation, the role of natural gas will continue to grow. Wind and solar energy are variable and uncontrollable sources. To balance them, advanced storage technologies must be developed-which are currently not commercially viable and require time. In the meantime, natural gas remains the most practical solution."