    Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's priorities

    Energy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 12:56
    Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's priorities

    Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security is constantly growing, and Moldova is interested in strengthening energy cooperation with Baku, Moldova's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alexandr Esaulenco, told Report.

    "I would like to note, first and foremost, the energy sector, in which Azerbaijan plays an increasingly important role when it comes to the energy security of the European continent, which is part of the Republic of Moldova. Therefore, of course, I would first and foremost like to note the interest in developing bilateral energy cooperation," the diplomat said.

    Alexandr Esaulenco emphasized that energy cooperation was the main topic at the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) meeting in April of this year.

    "Our President Maia Sandu, during the dialogue that took place at the level of heads of state in Copenhagen (last week), also expressed interest in developing potential for cooperation in the energy sector," the ambassador added.

    "Certainly, potential supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Moldova would significantly strengthen our country's energy security and enable us to counter the full range of threats posed by some of our neighbors, who exploit Moldova's energy security to achieve their own goals," he noted.

    According to him, Azerbaijan and Moldova have great potential for developing trade and economic relations.

    "Our current trade figures do not reflect the full potential that exists, and there is certainly room to increase trade between our countries," he added.

    Səfir: "Azərbaycanla enerji sahəsində əməkdaşlıq Moldovanın prioritetlərindən biridir"
    Посол: Сотрудничество с Азербайджаном в энергосфере - один из приоритетов для Молдовы

