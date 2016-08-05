Ambassador: 'Detention of Petkim employees is launched within the law'

Baku. 5 August. REPORT. AZ/ 'Azerbaijan is a serious partner of Turkey and is one of the major countries investing in Turkey'.

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coşkun said at a press conference in Baku: 'Petkim project is also one of the most important projects implemented in Turkey by Azerbaijan'.

According to the ambassador, arrest of certain employees of Petkim regarding the events in Turkey is being carried out within the law: 'Those trespassed to Turkey will be punished and those not involved in the events will be released. Our state is very attentively investigating the case'.