 Top
    Close photo mode

    AIOC increased volume of associated gas to SOCAR by 59%

    Total of 1.1 billion cum gas delivered to SOCAR in Q 1, 2017

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the quarter I of 2017, the BP-led Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli ACG delivered an average of 12.1 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR, primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

    Report informs referring to "BP-Azerbaijan", during the reporting year it has made 1.1 billion cum in total.

    The volume of associated gas to SOCAR increased by 58.9%, compared with the first quarter in 2016.

    It was noted that the rest of the associated gas re-injected into the reservoir to maintain pressure.

    Notably, the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed on September 20, 1994 in Baku. Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) was established in February, 1995. The AIOC controls field block on behalf of BP. Participants in the project are the companies BP (35,8% - operator), SOCAR (11,6%), Chevron (11,3%), Inpex (11%), Statoil (8,6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6,8%), Itochu (4,3%), ONGC Videsh Ltd. (2.7%).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi