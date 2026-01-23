Georgia's aluminum imports from Azerbaijan double in cost

In 2025, Georgia imported aluminum and aluminum products worth $2.7 million from Azerbaijan, marking a 2.1-fold increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

Overall, Georgia purchased aluminum and aluminum products worth $163 million, which is 7% more than in 2024.

During the reporting period, Georgia imported aluminum worth $92 million from Türkiye, $17 million from China, $13 million from Russia, $7 million from Italy, and $5 million from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Georgia imported aluminum and aluminum products worth $152 million, of which $1.3 million came from Azerbaijan.