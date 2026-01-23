Georgia's aluminum imports from Azerbaijan double in cost
Business
- 23 January, 2026
- 11:53
In 2025, Georgia imported aluminum and aluminum products worth $2.7 million from Azerbaijan, marking a 2.1-fold increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.
Overall, Georgia purchased aluminum and aluminum products worth $163 million, which is 7% more than in 2024.
During the reporting period, Georgia imported aluminum worth $92 million from Türkiye, $17 million from China, $13 million from Russia, $7 million from Italy, and $5 million from Ukraine.
Meanwhile, in 2024, Georgia imported aluminum and aluminum products worth $152 million, of which $1.3 million came from Azerbaijan.
Latest News
13:00
Azerbaijan extends suspension of business inspections for another yearBusiness
12:56
Armenia's regulatory authority: No issues found with quality of gasoline from AzerbaijanRegion
12:54
Consultant selection begins for Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria Energy CorridorEnergy
12:41
CESI begins work on feasibility study for Trans-Caspian Green Energy CorridorEnergy
12:26
Azerbaijan's oil exports to Czechia exceeded 1.4M tons in 2025Energy
12:10
Azerbaijan discusses cooperation prospects with Menzies AviationBusiness
12:09
NATO finalizing work on partnership program with AzerbaijanForeign policy
11:53
Georgia's aluminum imports from Azerbaijan double in costBusiness
11:36