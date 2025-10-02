Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ahmet Türkoglu: TPAO has high hopes for Safag-Asiman bloc

    Energy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 14:14
    Ahmet Türkoglu: TPAO has high hopes for Safag-Asiman bloc

    Turkish company TPAO (Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi) is pinning high hopes on the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed in June with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and BP for the Shafag-Asiman offshore block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

    TPAO Chairman and CEO Ahmet Türkoğlu was speaking in an interview with Report's Kazakhstan bureau.

    He stated that the company is working closely with SOCAR on projects to develop the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field block and the Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan.

    He also emphasized that SOCAR and TPAO have held meetings to work on joint projects in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and other countries.

    Regarding the construction of an oil refinery in Ceyhan, the head of TPAO noted that the port is a strategic point where many gas and oil pipelines converge: "We have land there for the construction of an oil refinery. However, building an oil refinery is a long-term project that requires a lot of time and investment."

