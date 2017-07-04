204 high-rise buildings gasified in first half of 2017

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June 2017, "Azəriqaz" Production Union (PU) considered appeals from legal entities and individuals and on the basis of relevant documents, provided gas supply to 204 multi-storey buildings.

Report informs citing the "Azəriqaz", in total gas connected to 10,131 apartments.

"Azəriqaz" PU, being an institution for the sale of gas, is interested in ensuring, on the basis of the required documents, the prompt delivery of gas to multi-storey buildings that meet all regulatory and safety requirements," information says.