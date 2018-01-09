 Top
    Close photo mode

    17 people arrested in Singapore for stealing oil products

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Singapore police have arrested 17 people suspected of involvement in stealing oil from the Shell refinery in Palau Bukom island.

    Report informs referring to the TASS agency, The Straits Times reported.

    Law-enforcement bodies said Shell reported about shortcoming in August of 2016: “As a result of investigation, 17 people including employees of the refinery were arrested.”

    During the search, police seized about 3 million Singapore dollars and oil tanker with a capacity of 12,000 tons. The bank accounts of arrested people were frozen.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi