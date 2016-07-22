10th Baku Energy Summer School wraps up

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ A closing ceremony of the 10th Baku Energy Summer School was held.

Report informs, the summer school was organized by the Caspian Center for Energy and Environment of ADA University in partnership with Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), BP, and ExxonMobil. It brought together 46 students from 17 countries.

During the trainings they were informed about the energy policy of Azerbaijan and the Caspian littoral states. Senior officials and a group of experts and analysts delivered lectures at the trainings.

Addressing the event, rector of ADA University, academician Hafiz Pasahayev hailed the importance of the project. Highlighting the activities of the university, Mr. Pashayev described the Baku Summer Energy School as one of the first training programs which was carried out by ADA University. He underlined that this project promoted various aspects and features of the energy sector in Azerbaijan.