Winner of Famelab, Mirlan Karimov: “BHOS played a great role in my victory” - INTERVIEW

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Mirlan Karimov, second year Petroleum Engineering student of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) became the winner and mostly favored presenter of Famelab (Fame Laboratory) contest, which was the joint project of British Council and Qafqaz University. The contest gathered people between 18-35 age category engaged in science, sociology, technology, engineering, medicine and math, enabling to qualify only 10 participants for the finals.

Mirlan Karimov was born on December 26, 1996 in Shamakhi region. He started his primary education at school №9 of Shamakhi region in 2003. In 2009, he continued his studies at lyceum with bias in technical, physical and humanitarian disciplines. In 2014, he graduated the lyceum and scoring 660 points during the entrance examination Mirlan was admitted to study Petroleum Engineering at BHOS. Mirlan says that his hobbies include making research to find out the links between physics, religion and philosophy, designing various devices, drawing, taking photos, and writing poems. As regards the sports, he considers it as his lifestyle. He has been doing taekwondo and boxing for 5 and 3 years respectively. Mirlan was awarded diplomas and certificates many times. He has always been distinguished in sport. Currently, he takes interest in mixed martial arts.

Report referring to the press service of the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), presents the text of the interview with the Famelab winner.

- Our first question addressed to Mirlan concerned the topic he has presented during the contest:

- I haven’t heard about Famelab before. When I first saw the contest advertisement at BHOS, I realized that it would turn to be the first and a great chance for me. Finally, I would have a chance demonstrate to the public the things I have been learning and researching about for years. I applied immediately and got the chance to join the semifinals. The topic I presented during the semifinals was dedicated to Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle. As you may know, this principle constitutes the integral part of Quantum Physics which I have been studying based on diverse sources. While applying to join the contest I used my brain to write the thesis, that is, I sat and wrote. The topic for the finals was very different from the one chosen for the semifinals and dedicated to the mechanical waves and resonances known in Classic Physics. I tried to visually explain this part of the physics to the audience using various experiments and devices I’ve designed. I’ve learned this part of physics when I studies at the secondary school.

- Did you believe you would win?

- Yes, I did believe. I was aware that the contest was very transparent. I truly believed that my long lasting painstaking would finally be rewarded. The support of the people who surrounded me motivated me greatly. Some principles guided me toward the victory. As you may know, specialization I am studying at BHOS is very different from the topic I presented. English language proficiency was one of the selection components and I gained 9 out of 10 points in this category. That is, the English language that I started learning at BHOS from elementary level played significant role in my victory. It should not be ruled out that English taught at BHOS would also be useful for me during the next international stage of the contest.

- Do you think about any inventions in future?

- Actually, I believe physics and all my research connected with it will always be a part of my life. There were times when I discovered new things, but later I found out that they had already been discovered. The main thing is that I see the potential in myself and now my goal is to learn all these discoveries to know what has not been discovered yet. Although, I do not have enough knowledge for saying that, but my greatest wish is to bring the Nobel Prize on Physics to Azerbaijan.

- What impressions do you have about the contest and what will be the topic of your presentation in the UK during the major phase?

- I have very good impressions about the contest. First of all, the participants of the finals, jury members and organizers were very polite and I made new friends. Secondly, I was presented very precious gifts what pleased me very much. However, the most important thing is that I was able to show the realities and I hope people understood them and would never let the similar mistakes take place. My life principles and my striving to bring benefit for the mankind are very important to me. I have not decided on the topic of my presentation yet. Most probably, it will be something about Thermodynamics, Quantum Physics or Radioactive Divisibility.

- To what extent do you believe in your victory at the international contest?

- To tell the truth, I felt a kind of relief after my latest victory. After being the first in the country I kept telling myself ‘I did it’. But then the trust by my friends and family had laid a double responsibility on my shoulders. I started realizing that the victory I gained was not the principal one, but just a way leading to the greater one. I would do my very best in order to prove Azerbaijan’s capability for success in science at an international level.