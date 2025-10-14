UN official: Azerbaijan prioritizes education in its development agenda

Azerbaijan has placed special emphasis on the education sector among its development priorities, said Hurshid Rustamov, Economist at the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Rustamov made the statement at the forum titled "Investing in education for Azerbaijan's sustainable development," held in Baku.

He highlighted that one of the key directions outlined in Azerbaijan's "2022–2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy" is the formation of competitive human capital and the creation of an innovation-driven environment: "Access to education remains a central focus. At the same time, attention is increasingly being paid to the quality of education, particularly at the secondary and vocational levels. Additionally, the promotion of lifelong learning and the development of digital skills are being strongly emphasized. This strategy outlines a comprehensive framework for reforms in the education sector."

The UN official added that the government regularly adopts national strategies for the development of education, supported by the Ministry of Science and Education: "As we can see, education is one of the highest priorities in the country's development efforts. Beyond general policy directions, our analysis shows that the government-especially the Ministry of Science and Education and other relevant institutions-is implementing a number of targeted projects in this field."