Training on the use of fire extinguishers held at BHOS

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Following the initiative of BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov training on the use of fire extinguishers was held at BHOS. Specialists of SOCAR Education Training and Certification Department conducted the training.

Report was told in the Baku Higher Oil School, during the training BHOS employees were instructed on the rules and techniques applied when fire extinguishers and other first means quenching fire are used. Then the use of the fire extinguishers was demonstrated.

The training was organized in order to raise vigilance and security related awareness of employees. It was also held to instruct on behavioral rules necessary during emergency situations.

In addition in frames of cooperation agreement reached between BHOS and Education Training and Certification Department BHOS students join the security training on human life protection offshore and receive international certificates.

In future the similar trainings on the use of fire extinguishers will be organized for BHOS students.