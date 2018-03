Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The time of the beginning of the summer season in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told by Deputy Director for Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory Elchin Babayev, spring started in the country on March 20 at 14:29 am Baku time, has ended on June 21, at 08:24 am local time and replaced with summer season.

According to him, autumn will come on the night of September 22 at 00:02, and winter on December 21 at 20:28.