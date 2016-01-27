Status of official expert will be given to academic researchers in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Scientists of research institutes in Azerbaijan will be involved in the development of the state program, examination and research projects.

Report informs, in this regard a new article included in the draft bill "On Science".

Chairman of the Committee on Science and Education of the Milli Mejlis Isa Habibbeyli said that academic researchers will be given the status of an official expert and they will be involved in the development of the state program:"The author of the proposal in Article 14.7.4 of the bill is MP and lawyer Elshad Hasanov.With new amendments scientists will be able to generate more revenue."

I.Gabibbeyli stressed that this will stimulate research activities of scientists.