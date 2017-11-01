Statoil Azerbaijan launches workshop at Baku Higher Oil School

© BANM

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ A workshop entitled “Late Life Reservoir Management” was arranged by Norwegian multinational oil and gas company Statoil at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The event gathered BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, Statoil’s Country Manager in Azerbaijan Fawad Quraishi, managers of the company, students, teachers and professors of the Higher School. The workshop was conducted by Reservoir Technologies Senior Advisor of Statoil Azerbaijan Gurbat Agayev who has more than 30 years of professional experience in oil and gas industry.

Opening the workshop, the Rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized importance of such initiatives and expressed his gratitude to Statoil’s Country Manager in Azerbaijan Fawad Quraishi and Senior Advisor of Statoil Azerbaijan Gurbat Agayev for organizing the event. In his presentation, the speaker told about Statoil activities, successes and international projects, and about development of the Statfjord, which is one of the largest oil and gas fields in the U.K.-Norwegian boundary of the North Sea. He also provided detailed information related to the structures and engineering of oil and gas fields, reservoir parameters, the field drainage strategies, depressurization (reducing gas pressure in closed areas) and latest trends in this sphere. At the end, the speaker answered numerous questions raised by the workshop participants.

Gurbat Agayev has joined Statoil in early 1999, after having more than 12 years’ experience as research scientist and reservoir engineer from different companies in Azerbaijan, Russia and Norway. He has experience from both the Statoil operated and partner operated fields, both in Norwegian Continental Shelf and internationally, outside Norway.