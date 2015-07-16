Statistics of persons applying to Education Ministry with electronic statements for teacher vacancies revealed

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Acceptance of electronic applications for the recruitment of teachers in secondary schools and vocational schools of Azerbaijan ended.

Report informs, in total, 24,437 people applied via electronic statement. 21,795 of these applications were accepted.

Most of applicants are primary school teachers. Statistics of submitted electronic applications on subjects as follows:

Elementary classes - 6 440 people (29.54%),

Azerbaijani language and literature - 2 971 people (13.63%),

English - 2 354 (10.80%),

Mathematics - 1 916 (8.79%),

History - 1 260 people (5.78%),

Informatics - 1152 people (5.28%),

Physical education - 974 persons (4.46%),

Geography - 954 persons (4.37%),

Biology - 804 persons (3.68%),

Physics - 778 persons (3.56%),

Chemistry - 665 persons (3.05%),

Technology - 475 persons (2.17%),

Fine Arts - 289 persons (1.32%),

Music - 211 persons (0.96%),

Russian language - 180 people (0.82%),

Russian Language and Literature - 151 persons (0.69%),

French - 118 persons (0.54%),

German - 103 (0.47%).

Basically, the candidates selected for 351 (10.14%) vacancies in Baku, 202 (5.83%) in Jalilabad, 180 (5.20%) in Lachin, 172 (4.96%) in Guba, 165 (4.76%) in Lerik.

Most of the persons whose statements were approved by the Electronic - people under the age of 35 years (19 911 people, 91.36%).

1661 Candidate (7.62%) aged 35-50 years, 223 people (1.02%) - at the age of 50-65 years.

Test exams for admission to these jobs to be held on July 21-29.

Examinations will be held in the second educational building of the Azerbaijan State Economic University (AZ1072, Baku, Narimanov district, Hasan Aliyev Street, 135).