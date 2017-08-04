Specialty selection at colleges ends on August 6

© Report

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Specialty selection at specialized secondary educational institutions (colleges) at the general (9-years) secondary education base will continue till August 6 at 23:59.

Report informs citing the State Examination Center (SEC), applicants, collecting at least 40 total scores, 20 on Azerbaijani or Russian language and 10 on math in the entrance (final) exams are allowed to participate in the specialty selection.

According to the information received today at 15:10, number of the applicants who have chosen specialties is as follows:

Azerbaijani sector - 10810; Russian sector - 368; Total - 11178.

Applicants who have selected a specialty and confirmed their applications during mentioned period will be allowed to participate in the competition.