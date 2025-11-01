SOCAR, Karabakh University sign cooperation agreement

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Education and science
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 10:05
    A cooperation agreement has been signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Karabakh University, Report informs, citing the SOCAR.

    The signing ceremony took place in the city of Khankandi, with the participation of Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli, SOCAR Vice President Ziba Mustafayeva, and Rector of Karabakh University Shahin Bayramov.

    The agreement aims to strengthen ties between education and industry and contribute to the development of competitive human capital.

    As part of cooperation, initiatives will include internship and scholarship programs for students, support for scientific research and innovative projects by SOCAR Türkiye and SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations LLC, joint academic programs between Baku Higher Oil School and Karabakh University, and several other collaborative activities.

    SOCAR ilə Qarabağ Universiteti arasında Əməkdaşlıq Müqaviləsi imzalanıb
    SOCAR и Карабахский университет подписали договор о сотрудничестве

