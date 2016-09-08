Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory comments about location changing of constellations

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'Neither stars nor the solar system nor constellations have changed their locations. The solar system has been passing through 13 constellations since acceptance of their existence.'

Report was told by PhD in Physics Khidir Mikayılov, Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs of the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasraddin Tusi of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) .

He said that constellations haven't changed their locations in the sky, only dates on constellations change as the 13th entered into the system accepted by people: 'The 13th constellation has always existed. But the number was admitted 12 as it is more convenient to take constellations by months. In fact, after Scorpius, the Solar system passes to the 13th constellation - Ophiuchus. However, Ophiuchus constellation is not named in the system as its period is less and only 12 constellations are mentioned. Adding the 13th constellation to the list, automatically changes their dates'.

Kh.Mikayılov said that period of the Solar system passing through constellations is different. Thus, period of each may last 20 or 40 days, but not 1 month as it's accepted now'.

Notably, social networks posted information on change of stars locations towards the Earth and change of constellation dates therefore.