​SCSA: This year, 112 monitoring teachers were crossed out from the SCSA base

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ "This year, 112 monitoring teachers were crossed out from the SCSA base".

Report informs, Head of the Department of the State Commission on Student Admission Adygezal Habibov said.

According to him, there are about 10,000 monitoring teachers in all the cities and regions, "1,300 teachers-supervisors participated in seminars. There are currently about 1000 exam executives who supervise and evaluate teachers."

As he stressed, the practical step for teachers is probation exam: "According to the results of this year, 776 teachers and educators have shown good results, 25 are entitled to award".