​SAP regional training center to be established at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ SAP regional training center is going to be established at BHOS. The decision was agreed between BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and Stefan Hoechbauer, Regional President SAP Middle and Eastern Europe, Report was told in the press service of the Baku Higher Oil School.

SAP regional training center aims at offering opportunities on the use of library and educational resources based on academic publications of SAP training centers, dissemination of the application principles of the contemporary applied programmes in managing business corresponding to the advanced international experience and realization of new projects based on SAP technologies. As regards the students, after successful completion of additional courses, they will be able to gain international certificates which in turn will enable them to work at SOCAR and other companies operating in Azerbaijan. The operations of SAP training center are envisaged to target not only the BHOS faculty and students, but also the whole region.

Thus, BHOS is becoming the major educational and training center for providing the industry with highly qualified specialists in line with the market needs.

It should be reminded that most recently BHOS became a member of SAP University Alliances by signing agreement with SAP. This agreement will enable young specialists involved in petroleum industry of Azerbaijan to learn the best practices for managing business processes in the leading international oil companies.

BHOS and SAP University Alliances cooperation will include classroom and online lectures, master-classes, communication with SAP experts and access to SAP platforms and technologies. The students will be able to demonstrate their knowledge during practical trainings and student contests, while student entrepreneurship programmes, scientific workshops and symposiums will be held.