Russian section of BSU Faculty of Journalism may be closed

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ For the first time in the last 3 years since holding aptitude test at the specialty of journalism in Azerbaijan, the plan allocated for Azerbaijani section of the Faculty of Journalism of Baku State University has been filled completely .

Report was told by Professor, Acting Dean of BSU Faculty of Journalism Jahangir Mammadli.

According to him, 60 seats, allocated for full-time Azerbaijani section, 15 seats for correspondence as well as 15 seats for English section have been filled: 'The only problem is in regard with Russian section. However, 15 seats have been allocated for the section, only one applicant was admitted. It is impossible to create the group by one student. Last year we were able to establish a group, as 4 applicants were admitted'.

Notably, currently, registration of the applicants, entered to the vacant seats of the higher education institutions, is continuing. The process will end on August 31.