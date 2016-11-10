Romanian Ambassador visited BHOS

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, welcoming the guest, Elmar Gasimov informed him about establishment of the Higher school, its activities and achievements attained within a short period of time. He also told the Romanian Ambassador about academic activities and programs at BHOS, conditions created for students, widening international relations of the school and BHOS cooperation with leading universities and companies operating in the oil and gas industry around the world. Elmar Gasimov invited Dan Iancu to deliver a speech for BHOS students.

The Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu accepted the invitation with gratitude. He emphasized that a special attention shall be paid to development of business relations between BHOS and similar universities in Romania and shared his vision about prospects of their cooperation. Activities to be carried out within such cooperation including student exchange programs and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.