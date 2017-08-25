Registration period extends for the admitted applicants

© Report

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Registration period has been extended for the applicants, admitted to the higher education institutions (after the first stage) and bachelors to vacant seats at master's program.

Report informs citing the State Exam Center (SEM).

Thus, the registration period extended until August 28.

Applicants, admitted to the higher education institutions (after the first stage) and bachelors must register until August 28 at 17:00 by submitting their documents to the educational institution they entered and register.

Notably, registration of applicants admitted to the vacant seats of the higher education institutions will continue until August 31.