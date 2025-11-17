Project head: International STEAM Azerbaijan Festival inspires thousands of youth

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 12:47
    STEAM education provides students not only with theoretical knowledge but also with practical life experience, Iqrar Nazarov, head of the STEAM Azerbaijan project, said at the opening ceremony of the International STEAM Azerbaijan Festival (SAF 2025), organized with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs.

    Nazarov emphasized that the festival inspires thousands of young people each year. He noted that over the past five years, more than 25,000 participants have registered, with 22 countries represented at the international event.

    "The festival aims to create the most impactful innovation projects in the region. It plays a key role in advancing technology and digital skills in our country and serves as a broad and effective platform for international collaboration," he said.

