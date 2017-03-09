Presidential scholar studying at BHOS: I would like to continue my education in US

© BANM

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Within the project initiated by Public Relations department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and entitled “10 questions to Presidential Scholar at BHOS”, first-year Process automation engineering student Jamal Muradov is answering questions. Referring to the BHOS press service, Report presents an interview:

– Please, tell about yourself.

– Iwas born in Safikurd village of Goranboy district in an ordinary family. My father is an engineer, and my mother is a housewife. I have two brothers; the older one became a student of Azerbaijan Technical University in 2014, and after a year, he transferred to Baku State University. My younger brother will graduate from the secondary school this year and plans to become a student, too.

– The exams are in the past now. What were your impressions?

– I had to study very hard for the exams, even at nights. My parents worried about me. They kept telling that the most important thing during preparation to exams is to have sound sleep and good rest.

– What was your score at the entrance exams?

– I got 690 points.

– Why have you chosen BHOS?

– I have chosen BHOS as it is the best higher educational institution, which prepares not only chemical and petroleum engineers, but also process automation engineers.

– What role has your family played in your education?

– My parents have always supported me. Frankly, initially they advised me to select Petroleum Engineering faculty. They kept saying that the studying would be easier, and it would be easier to find a job. However, since early childhood I wanted to become an inventor to construct robots and intellectual machines. That is why I went my own way and have chosen Process Automation Engineering.

– What is your biggest dream?

– My biggest dream is to become a professional computer programmer and a specialist in robotics. After my graduation, I would like to continue my education in the USA and then to return to Azerbaijan, as my homeland and family will be always priority for me. And I have one more dream: which is to construct an android, which will have all human feelings and emotions.

– What would you like to tell about your future profession?

– Nowadays automation is introduced everywhere, it is not possible to imagine our life without it. Process automation specialists are required in every industry. It is very interesting profession, which is tightly connected with robotics, although it is relatively new in Azerbaijan. It is called a profession of the future, but of a very near future, I think. I believe that in five-seven years specialists in robotics will be as popular as computer programmers and electronic engineers are popular now.

– What are your hobbies?

– In my free time, I like watching movies. I especially like adventure and comedy movies. In addition, I like reading humorous stories.

– What else are you interested in?

– I am studying hard, and almost do not have free time. However, I do my best to follow news and be aware of the cultural and scientific events.

– What literary genres do you prefer?

– I like books with interesting plots. My favorite books are The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain; I have read them three times!