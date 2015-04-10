​President of Emerson Process Management in Europe visits Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The president of Emerson Process Management in Europe Mr. Roeland Van Doren visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), met with the leadership and students.

Report informs citing the department of public relations, opening the event, the rector of the BHOS, Mr. Elmar Gasimov welcomed the guest and thanked him for his visit.

Mentioning the cooperation agreement, signed between the BHOS and Emerson Process Management on July 8, 2014, the rector Elmar Gasimov noted that the visit of the President of the company Roeland Van Doren is the next practical step in the implementation of bilateral cooperation programs. He also added that this partnership will prepare highly qualified engineers in the field of process automation and successfully solve tasks such as corporate training and development of personnel reserves.