President Ilham Aliyev views secondary school No 10 in Nizami district

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today viewed conditions created at the secondary school No 10 in Nizami district, Baku, after a major overhaul.

Report informs, the building of the 1176-seat school was constructed in 1979.

This school also underwent a major overhaul under the "State Program for socio-economic development of Baku and its suburbs", which was approved by the President of Azerbaijan.

The school features 49 classrooms, two computer rooms, three laboratories, a gym and conference hall, military room and canteen.

The landscaping work was done, green areas were created and the lighting system was installed in the yard of the school.