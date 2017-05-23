Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiesti and Baku Higher Oil School will cooperate

Bucharest. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of the first Azerbaijan-Romania University Forum in Baku on May 24-25, Romanian Petroleum-Gas University of Piolesti and Baku Higher Oil School will sign a memorandum of cooperation.

Mihail Minescu, Vice-Rector of Ploiesti Petroleum-Gas University Mihail Minescu told the Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency.

"We'd like Azerbaijani doctoral, master students to get education at our university through Erasmus program, as a part of the memorandum of cooperation to be signed. In addition, teaching staff to actively participate in exchange programs", Vice-Rector said.

M. Minescu said that this year the university will mark 50 years of education in petroleum-gas direction: "In October we will celebrate 50-year anniversary with beginning of a new academic year. During my visit to Baku, I will invite delegates of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education, as well the Baku Higher Oil School to participate in the mentioned event".

Notably, as a part of the Azerbaijan-Romania University Forum, rectors, vice-rectors and representatives of more than 10 leading Romanian universities will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is a Doctor Honoris Causa of the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiesti.