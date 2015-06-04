Petkim and BHOS discussed prospects of cooperation

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ CEO of "SOCAR TurkeyEnergy" and a member of the board of Petkim Kenan Yavuz visited the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with members of the Academic Council.

Report was told in the department of Public Relations of BHOS.

Welcoming the guest, the Chairman of the Academic Council, Rector of BHOS Elmar Gasimov noted that BHOS is one of the important projects aimed at the implementation of the slogan of the President of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev "We must turn the oil capital into human capital" and briefed him about the history, goals, the achievements of the university in the field of training over a three year period of activity.The rector said that the educational process is carried out in English, based on the modern programs and technologies, in close connection with the production, and stressed that cooperation with the company Petkim, which is an industrial establishment of the modern type, built in Turkey, is of great interest for BHOS.

Kanan Yavuz expressed satisfaction over staying at the university of Azerbaijan.He spoke about the centuries-old friendly relations of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the implementation of many joint projects world-wide, after Azerbaijan gained independence, and the fact that the company Petkim occupies one of the most important place among these projects and the leaders of these two countries are in the center of constant attention .K.Yavuz informed the members of the Academic Council on the establishment and development of Petkim, and expressed willingness to cooperate with BHOS in training of specialists.He noted that in addition to the transfer of young engineering and technical knowledge, it is also important to raise their sense of patriotism, nationalism, to serve the interests of the whole people and respect for tradition.

Then, they highlighted promising areas of cooperation between Petkim and BHOS.

After the meeting, the guest was awarded with the Guest of Honor Diploma of Baku Higher Oil School.