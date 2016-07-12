​Oil schools of Azerbaijan and Mexico may establish cooperation

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini held a meeting with the rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov.

Report was informed by the Mexican Embassy, at the meeting held in order to develop bilateral ties, the Rector gave general information about the school, which is one of the newly established in the country.

Ambassador Labardini stressed the oil sector as one of the main fields for bilateral cooperation. The diplomat noted that both countries have rich experience in that sector, which paves the way for collaboration in teaching. In this context, the Mexican Institute of Petroleum and Baku Higher Oil School could establish links that will contribute not only to the promotion on oil and education in both countries, but the development of bilateral relations.

Ambassador of Mexico said that the links in education are essential for bilateral cooperation. The sides discussed also possible collaborative projects, including joint presentations and seminars, conducting academic exchanges, etc.