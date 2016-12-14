New director appointed to France-Azerbaijan University

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Docent Vazeh Asgarov has been appointed director of France-Azerbaijan University (UFAZ), with recommendation of Rector of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University (ASOIU) Mustafa Babanli and approval of Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in ASOIU Public Relations and Marketing Department, today Vazeh Asgarov was introduced to the staff with attendance of university management.

Introducing UFAZ’s new director, ASOIU’s rector told that his appointment had been approved also by Strasburg University.

Docent Vazeh Asgarov expressed his thanks for his appointment as UFAZ’s director and told he will do his best to justify this confidence bestowed upon him.