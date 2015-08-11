 Top
    Number of gold and silver medals according to results of last academic year revealed

    131 people awarded with gold medal, 21 people - with silver

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Upon the completion of general education at the end of  2014-2015 academic years Ministry of Education awarded 131 graduates with gold and 21 graduates with silver medals for outstanding achievements. Report was told in Ministry of Education.

    69 of the gold and silver medalists are representing Baku schools, and 83 - schools in regions. Of these, 135 people were in public schools, and 17 people are graduates of private schools. 75 medalists - boys 77 - girls.

    Candidates medalists determined in accordance with the "Rules of awarding graduates with gold and silver medals for their outstanding achievements in basic education" of the Cabinet.

    Also, a group of alumni who have distinguished themselves in their studies, awarded diplomas by the Ministry of Education.

