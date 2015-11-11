Education Ministry: Not pre-determined, but distinguished students will get scholarship

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ "According to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the decree" On increasing the scholarships given to doctoral students and students of higher and secondary special educational institutions and educational institutions of primary special education", the students of higher and secondary special educational institutions, who receive education on the basis of state order, and for a fee to receive the scholarship. However, provided that the results of academic performance term will be high".

Report informs, Jasarat Valehov, Head of the Sector for Work with NGOs and Mass Media of the Ministry of Education said.

According to the Ministry's official, this decree reveals real assignment of scholarship.

Changes under the decree don't refer to doctoral candidates and students of initial vocational education institutions

All students may get scholarship (starting from the highest level) studying, excluding I semester, he said: Now not pre-determined, but distinguished students will get scholarship. By the way, changes under this decree do not concern doctoral candidates and students of initial vocational education institutions.

Yesterday President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on changes to the "On increasing scholarship for doctoral candidates, students and pupils of higher, secondary special and initial vocational education institutions" decree dated on August 30, 2013.