Ministry of Education holds conference on 2016 summary

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Education has today hosted an event dedicated to summary of works in 2016.

Report informs, Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov, members of Azerbaijani Parliament, representatives of public and private entities, rectors of universities have attended the event.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov told that diagnostics and surveys held recently related to knowledge and skills of instructors provided better knowledge about them and awareness of their needs.

He underlined the rising number of students wishing to become teachers and more high scoring entrants preferring teacher profession as an encouraging development.

Then event was held closed to the media.