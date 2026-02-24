Official says number of water engineers in Azerbaijan insufficient

There is a shortage of qualified engineers in the water sector in Azerbaijan, and a change in mindset is needed in this regard, Riad Akhundzada, Head of the Strategy, International Cooperation and Science Department at the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ASWRA), stated during the roundtable discussion themed Water Security in Azerbaijan: Regulation, Risks, and Responsible Business Practices, Report informs.

The official noted that the number of water engineers in the country is limited, making personnel training in this field a priority issue.

"Last year, a memorandum was signed with the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, and a new educational program in water engineering was announced. The program aims to train specialists focused on Azerbaijan's water basins. We planned to admit 25 students, but only 17 applied. Of those, 12 passed the entrance exam, and ultimately only 10 began their studies. This is a serious signal."

According to Akhundzada, the main problem is not only the number of specialists but also the approach:

"In most sectors, if there are resources, specialists are needed. For example, if there is oil, oil engineers are essential. In the water sector, however, the approach is different. When water is abundant, there is no strong need to manage it. But when water becomes scarce, the demand for professional specialists increases. We are currently at such a stage."

He emphasized that, given the limited water resources, it is crucial to expand training of qualified personnel and increase interest in this field by changing the prevailing mindset.