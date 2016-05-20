Ministry of Education comments on strained relations with State Examination Center

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Firudin Gurbanov commented on information about the strained relations between the State Examination Center and the Ministry of Education.

Report inform, the deputy minister denied this information: "In Charter of the legal entity of public law" State examination center "specifically identified responsibilities of each structure and according to the document, some issues need to be agreed with the Ministry of Education."

According to him, the two structures will work together to improve the quality of education: "As a result of joint efforts we will achieve quality and efficiency in this area. The core is the efficiency and transparency of the system, acceptance of higher and secondary special institutions students with a high level of knowledge. In this direction Ministry is working with the newly created structure."