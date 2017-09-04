Ministerial order launches education staff conferences in September

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov has signed an order regarding the organization of the regional (city) conferences of the pedagogical staff working in the general education system on September 5-12.

Report informs, main purpose of the order is to discuss the topical tasks of the general education field in 2017-2018 academic year and make relevant proposals.

In accordance with the order, conferences will consist of plenary and methodical meetings and last for 2 days.

Reports of the directors of the regional (city) education departments will be heard and mulled. The proposals made at the meetings will be generalized and submitted to the Education Institute this month.

Deputy Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was charged with supervising the order's execution.