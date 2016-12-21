Minister of Education: Number of PhD students redoubled in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Number of post graduate or PhD students reached 2875, redoubling in comparison with 1990”.

Report informs, Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov said in general meeting of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

According to him, currently about 33 thousand persons in different scientific institutions of Azerbaijan are engaged in scientific researches: “12 thousand of them are PhDs, 2500 are Doctors of Science”.

The minster added that overall quality of education has been risen during last 3 years: “This result has been reflected in indicators of admission to higher education schools. Thus, during last 3 years, the number of examinees scoring above 500 points in admission examinations rose by 19 percent, and those scoring 600 rose by 32 percent”.

He also noted that number of higher education schools in the country has reached 51, number of students to 160,000.