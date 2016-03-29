Minister: Egypt wants to update agreement on educational cooperation with Azerbaijan

Cairo. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt is interested in the renewal of the agreement on cooperation in the field of education with Azerbaijan.

Report informs Egyptian Minister of Higher Education Ashraf AlShehy said that to Azerbaijani journalists on a visit to Egypt.

"Agreement on cooperation in education expired in 2012. We would like to update it", said the minister.

According to him about 100 Egyptian students obtain education in universities of Azerbaijan, 50 of them have already returned to Egypt. The Minister noted that these students are mainly studying mathematics, medicine, geology in Azerbaijan.

He also expressed hope that the number of Azerbaijani students in Egypt will grow.

Speaking about cooperation with Azerbaijani universities, Ashraf AlShehy said that work is underway to sign an agreement with the ADA University:"Recently rector of Khazar University came to Egypt. At the meeting we discussed prospects of our cooperation."

He recalled that there are agreement on the exchange of students between Egyptian Ain Shams University, which also teaches the Azerbaijani language, as well as Baku State University..

Minister Ashraf AlShehy added that he sent an invitation to Azerbaijani counterpart Mikail Jabbarov to visit Egypt.