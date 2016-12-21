Mikayil Jabbarov: Ministry of Education gets a power to develop textbooks

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Education will have an authority to conclude contracts with the authors of textbooks".

Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.

According to him, Ministry of Education was granted new powers to develop textbooks for secondary schools in Azerbaijan: The authority was granted by the Cabinet of Ministers. In addition, we will send surveys to the ANAS on several specialties during textbooks development".

The minister added that scientific potential will be used in preparation of alternative textbooks. According to M.Jabbarov, the results will be more productive, if joint proposals by scientists and teaching staff are taken into account: "In general, to improve content of education is the main issue ahead. Therefore, content of textbooks is in the focus of attention of the Ministry of Education. In many cases, opinions on quality of textbooks rightly highlighted and cause public debate. I would suggest ANAS scientists to participate in these discussions at the request of the ministry and we would be able to take them into account in time, namely before publication of textbooks".