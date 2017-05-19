Microsoft official: In Azerbaijani universities some students deleted marks from electronic system

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ "In Azerbaijan, there have been cases of interference in the electronic system of management of the educational system and examinations in public universities."

Report informs, manager of Microsoft educational programs Emin Akhundov stated.

According to him, in some cases, students did it: "They either changed or deleted the marks, or interfered with the transparency system. This affected the work of universities and large expenditures needed to restore the system. First of all, the relevant security must be provided within the educational institution".

E. Akhundov said that the source of the programs used for the security system should be known: "The institution should know where the program was acquired, which company manages and what is embedded in it. Therefore, software licensing is important. Institutions should acquire software from entrepreneurs only by licensing rules".

As noted by the Microsoft official representative, universities exposed to interference in electronic systems, should use the software at least in accordance with the licensing rules of their companies: “If an institution purchases software not from us, it means that it is pirated. There is always peril for such systems. The real owner of the product cannot be responsible for this, since the program is provided by another structure. It can be downloaded from the Internet. Therefore, it is difficult to say which kind of interventions were in the system