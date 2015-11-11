Azerbaijani and Turkish Academies of Sciences ink MoU

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan and Turkish Academy of Sciences.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Academician Akif Alizade, ANAS's President hold meeting with Professor Ahmet Jevat Acar, President of Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA).

Issues regarding expansion of cooperation relations between ANAS and TÜBA, mutual exchange of scientific expertise in various directions, realization of international academic organizations discussed in the meeting.

Memorandum of Understanding signed between ANAS and Turkish Academy of Sciences in the framework of the meeting. Provisions on organization of joint symposiums, conferences and various events, personnel training and exchange of expertise among scientists for the purpose of establishment of strong relations in the field of scientific-technical cooperation stipulated in the Memorandum.