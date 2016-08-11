Maleyka Abbaszade: SSAC's statistical analysis are based on scientific principles

Our forecast correspond to real exam results

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'The forecast, presented before the exams by the State Student Admission Commission (SSAC) on the results of applicants, correspond to the real exam results'.

Report informs, Maleyka Abbaszade, Chairperson of Board of Directors of the State Exam Center (SEC) said.

She noted that the reason is that the SSAC's statistical analysis are based on scientific principles.

M.Abbaszade also spoke about the external final exams: 'Number of those registered, but failed to participate in the exams for obvious reason increases by year. Exchange of views are conducted to solve this problem'.