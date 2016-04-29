Khoshbakht Yusifzade: "SOCAR will further contribute to improving quality of scientific research in Azerbaijan"

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Science is foundation of all achievements.

Report informs, the First Vice-President of SOCAR, Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the General Meeting of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) today.

He noted that the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and its institutions have worked together in various fields.

Kh. Yusifzade recalled that in last 5 years 44 research works carried out in SOCAR: "SOCAR will further contribute to improving quality of scientific research in Azerbaijan. According to the National Strategy for the development of science in years 2009-2015, a lot has been achieved successfully. I think that the work in this direction will be continued in the future."