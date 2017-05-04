 Top
    Close photo mode

    International conference will be held on historical monuments in Nakhchivan

    The event entitled 'Turkish-Islamic culture monuments of Nakhchivan: history and present-day'

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ On July 7-8, Nakhchivan city will host international conference entitled "Turkish-Islamic culture monuments of Nakhchivan: history and present-day".

    Report informs citing the press service of the ANAS Nakhchivan Section.

    The event will be held according to the Action Plan of the Knowledge Foundation under auspices of Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR).

    The conference is organized by ANAS Nakhchivan Section, Nakhchivan State University, Nakhchivan University, Nakhchivan Teachers Institute and Office for Religious Affairs of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi